DPCC holds public hearing on 4.3 km twin-tube tunnel to ease traffic

New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) conducted a public hearing on Thursday to address the proposed construction of a 4.3 km twin-tube road tunnel, aimed at reducing traffic congestion around Mahipalpur and the areas leading to Delhi airport.

The planned project involves a 4.983 km tunnel with a 45-meter-wide Right of Way (PRoW), starting at Shiv Murti Interchange and ending at Nelson Mandela Marg in Vasant Kunj, according to the DPCC statement.

A DPCC official told PTI, "The public hearing focused on the environmental aspects of the project, specifically the construction of a road tunnel for NH-148E, designed to connect with NH-248BB in Delhi. The findings from today's hearing will be forwarded to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC)." The tunnel will feature a 4.300 km long twin-tube section and a surface road, designed to alleviate traffic congestion, particularly around Mahipalpur and areas leading to Delhi airport.

According to the statement, the new tunnel aims to provide a more efficient route for heavy traffic, reducing severe congestion on NH-48 caused by traffic from Gurugram and narrow city roads.

The tunnel, which is entirely underground, is expected to minimize environmental impact while improving traffic flow and connectivity.

"The proposed 6-lane tunnel will align with the existing 6-lane road at Nelson Mandela Marg, ensuring smooth traffic transitions without major interruptions during peak hours," the statement read.

However, the project will require the removal of approximately 417 trees along the corridor of impact.

To address this and other environmental concerns, a comprehensive Environmental Management Plan (EMP) has been prepared with a budget of Rs. 77.53 crores, a statement said.

The project spearheaded by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) PIU, Dwarka, which has already received the Terms of Reference (ToR) from the Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change (MoEF & CC), it added.