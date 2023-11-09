Advertisment
#National

DPCC holds silent protest march against Centre, state govts over pollution in Delhi

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
09 Nov 2023

New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) The Delhi Congress on Thursday held a silent protest march against the central and state governments over air pollution issue in the national capital, party officials said.

The protest was led by Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Arvinder Singh Lovely.

The Congress workers carrying placards assembled at the DPCC office and held a silent march in central Delhi against the central and state governments for their failure to control the severe air pollution here, they said. PTI NIT NB

