DPCC imposed Rs 2 lakh fine on MCD, DDA: Report in NGT

New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI): The Delhi Pollution Control Committee on Monday informed the National Green Tribunal that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and Delhi Development Authority were fined a lakh each for reportedly failing to prevent environmental damages.

The NGT previously directed the DPCC to impose the compensation for environmental damages on both authorities, after noting their liability to pay fines for violation of green norms.

It passed the directions while hearing a matter over air and noise pollution caused by continuous heavy vehicular movement on the approach road of a residential colony in south Delhi’s Vasant Kunj.

The plea said the vehicles such as dumper trucks travelled to the good's warehouses and cargo stores situated in the adjoining Rangpuri village area and illegally dumped construction and demolition debris.

The DPCC report dated December 9 said, "DPCC has issued an order for imposition of environmental damage compensation on October 28 on the deputy commissioner, MCD (Najafgarh zone) for Rs 1 lakh..." The report further stated that Rs 1 lakh compensation was imposed on DDA’s superintending engineer concerned.

It said that reminders were issued to both authorities for depositing the fine but the compensation was not paid yet. PTI MNR AMK