DPCC inspected 22 places in city for illegal dyeing activity: NGT told

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) The Delhi Pollution Control Committee has carried out inspections in 18 places in Meethapur and four places in Khyala to find illegal jeans dyeing factories, the National Green Tribunal was told.

Advertisment

The DPCC made the submission in a report on October 22 responding to the NGT seeking a report from it on the unauthorised jeans dyeing factories operating in the national capital.

According to the report, a joint team comprising members of DPCC, Delhi Police, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Delhi Jal Board, and BSES Power Ltd/Tata Power DDL inspected 18 locations in Meethapur and four in Khayala between August and October this year.

In Meethapur, no jeans dyeing activity was found at 10 places, six were found already sealed, while one was found to be in Haryana. The last was removed by the landlord.

Advertisment

In Khyala, no dyeing factory was found at three places, while one was found sealed, the report said.

It said that the DPCC had already passed an order June 22, 2023, directing all dyeing units or denim/jeans washing units operating outside the approved areas to be closed or sealed immediately.

In compliance with the DPCC directions, the MCD on July 4 this year ordered all water-polluting units, especially jeans dyeing and electroplating units, in non-conforming areas of Delhi, be closed immediately, the report said. PTI MNR MNR VN VN