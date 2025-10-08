DPCC invites bids from govt, private agencies to assess Delhi's most polluting industries

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) Stepping up its scrutiny of highly polluting industrial units, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has invited expressions of interest from government institutions and private agencies to evaluate and certify pollution control systems in red-category industries operating in and around the national capital.

The empanelled agencies will inspect red-category industries applying to the DPCC and issue "adequacy reports" on their pollution control measures, according to the notice issued on Monday.

An "adequacy report" is a technical assessment prepared by an authorised agency or expert institution to determine whether a factory or industrial unit has adequate pollution control measures in place according to environmental standards set by regulatory bodies.

"Are this industry's pollution control systems, such as effluent treatment plants, air pollution filters, and waste management processes, sufficient and functioning properly to meet prescribed norms?" an official explained.

The process will include field inspections, monitoring, and analysis of samples in laboratories accredited by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), or the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL).

The DPCC defines red-category industries as those with a Pollution Index (PI) score of 60 and above, encompassing highly noxious and large-scale sectors such as thermal power plants, integrated cement factories, and tanneries.

These industries, which involve hazardous materials and fuel-burning processes, are generally not permitted to operate in Delhi due to their high pollution potential.

Eligible applicants must be academic or research institutions with at least five years of standing. Academic institutions should offer a master's programme in engineering, and the principal investigator or team leader should not be below the rank of assistant professor or must hold a master's degree in environmental or civil engineering.

Institutions must be based in Delhi or the NCR and employ at least five qualified scientific or technical staff. For private research institutions, an annual turnover of at least Rs 10 crore is required.

The expressions of interest, along with supporting documents in the prescribed format, must reach the office of the member secretary, DPCC, at Shastri Park by October 28.