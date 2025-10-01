New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) The Delhi government will conduct a public consultation over environmental aspects of its project for expansion of Tehkhand waste to energy plant from existing 25 MW to 45 MW, officials said on Wednesday.

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), in a notification, said the proposed expansion will incur Rs 435 crore expenditure.

The 25 MW waste to energy plant located in South East Delhi started operation in 2023. It was set up to process the municipal solid waste dumped at Okhla landfill site.

The Delhi government has set deadline to remove the garbage mountains created at the three landfill sites -- Okhla, Bhalaswa and Ghazipur.

The deadline for removal of garbage dumped at Okhla landfill is December 2026.

With this expansion, the solid waste processing capacity of the Tehkhand plant will increase from the existing 2,000 tons per day. Besides, the power generation will rise to 45 MW with additional capacity of 20 MW, said a senior government officer.

The draft environmental impact assessment report of the project is in public domain and the stake holder can assess it for consultation purposes, the officer said.

The feedback in writing from the public will be received till October 29 by the DPCC secretary through post and e-mail, he added. PTI VIT NB