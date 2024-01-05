DPCC launches campaign to strengthen party at grassroots level

New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Arvinder Singh Lovely on Friday launched a campaign to strengthen the party at the grassroots level ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Lovely launched the "Apne Booth Se Jude" (get connected to your booth) campaign by filling his Google form online, a statement said.

He appealed to all the booth level agents and others holding responsible posts to enrol maximum people in the campaign by helping people fill the forms.

The form seeks information such as name, caste, address, assembly, district, lok sabha constituency, voter identity card number and polling booth, the statement said.

Booth level agents, district and block presidents have been entrusted with the responsibility of helping people fill the form, which is available on social media platforms such as website, Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp to associate more Congress workers at the booth-level to strengthen the party, it added. PTI NIT RPA