DPCC launches survey for public input on measures to tackle winter air pollution

New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee has launched a survey to gather citizen feedback on air quality management during the winter season.

The survey form -- "Citizen Feedback for Winter Air Pollution" -- invites Delhi residents to provide their opinions on measures such as the odd-even scheme, pollution under control certificates (PUCC) and restrictions on NCR industries.

It also seeks feedback on bans on construction, firecrackers, open burning of garbage, and entry of trucks into Delhi.

"This is a public engagement process. So if citizens have ideas and suggestions, we can assemble those ideas. They will be applied to the upcoming Winter Action Plan and the feedback used to shape strategies aimed at tackling air pollution," an official told PTI.

The survey aims to incorporate public input into the planning process, ensuring that the Winter Action Plan is both comprehensive and responsive to the needs of the community, he added.

Participants can select from options indicating the importance of each measure or suggest additional short-term strategies to reduce air pollution over the next five to six months.

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has emphasised the significance of this feedback, noting that it would play a crucial role in refining and implementing effective pollution control strategies.

In a post on X, the DPCC encouraged all Delhi residents to participate and said, "We are collecting a small feedback survey regarding the air quality during the winter season. Your participation is highly valued, kindly take a few minutes to share your thoughts."