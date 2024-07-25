DPCC must comply with order to close illegal shops of scrap dealers: NGT

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has said that the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) needs to comply with the tribunal’s orders regarding clamping down on illegally operating scrap dealers in some areas of the national capital.

The NGT was hearing a plea saying these unauthorised dealers in Trilokpuri and nearby areas were causing health hazards by creating air and noise pollution and also scattering scrap like iron, broken plastic pieces, rubbers, tyres, and fibre sheets in the open leading to the possibility of harmful diseases.

A bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava noted the submissions of the applicant’s counsel, according to which, scrap shops were still operating in the area and they closed down for a brief period only during inspections.

“Once the tribunal has examined the issue and issued requisite direction (about the closure of illegal scrap shops) then the DPCC is required to ensure compliance with the order,” said the bench also comprising judicial member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member A Senthil Vel in an order passed on Monday.

It permitted the applicant to approach the member secretary of DPCC with a detailed representation along the copies of the earlier orders of the tribunal and the full particulars of the shops which were operating contrary to the orders.

“The Member Secretary, DPCC on receipt of the same will do the needful in terms of the earlier order of the tribunal as expeditiously as possible preferably within two months from the date of receipt of such a comprehensive application. If continuous monitoring is required, the needful also be done,” the tribunal said. PTI MNR MNR KVK KVK