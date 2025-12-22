DPCC orders closure of 411 polluting units across Delhi-NCR

New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) The Delhi Pollution Control Committee has ordered the closure of 411 industrial units found operating without mandatory consent and causing visible air and water pollution across the national capital.

A joint inspection of 28 notified industrial areas and 27 redevelopment areas is being carried out the DPCC, along with the Revenue Department and the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC).

During the survey, a total of 1,586 units in notified industrial areas were inspected till December 20, of which 232 were found operating without the consent of DPCC and causing visible pollution. In redevelopment areas, 1,102 units were inspected and 179 were found violating pollution norms, according to officials.

Based on the findings, DPCC issued closure orders on December 21 to all 411 non-compliant units, an official said.

He said the three agencies launched the inspection following the directions of Delhi Environment and Forest Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

The survey, which began on December 9, is still underway.

Apart from this, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi is also conducting inspections.

Speaking to PTI, Minister Sirsa said, "We are working 24x7 for the betterment of the city and the health of its residents. The survey is going on, and any additional units found violating pollution norms will face strict action." He emphasised that the government is committed to enforcing environmental standards and will continue taking strict measures against non-compliant industries.

Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality remained in the 'very poor' category on Monday, with the 24-hour average Air Quality Index recorded at 373 at 4 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

Delhi has been grappling with persistent smog and toxic air, prompting repeated implementation of emergency measures under the Graded Response Action Plan. PTI NSM NSM RUK RUK