DPCC protests ED action after court bins charge sheet in National Herald case

New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) The Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) on Wednesday staged a protest against the Centre after a court quashed the Enforcement Directorate's charge sheet against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case.

The protest was held in front of the DPCC office in Rajiv Bhawan, where party workers gathered in large numbers.

Delhi Congress president Devendra Yadav said they were protesting against "repeated attempts to silence the Opposition".

"This fight is going to be long. It has become clear that the BJP government has been continuously trying to suppress the voice of the Opposition. The court has nullified the fake FIR and made it clear that there is no scam," he said.

Former Delhi Congress president Anil Chaudhary, who was present at the protest site, said the agitation was against "the dictatorial functioning by the Centre".

"This protest is to fight against dictatorship. Court orders have proved that Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi are innocent and honest leaders," he said.

All India Mahila Congress president Alka Lamba said the court order was a victory for the Congress.

"This is a victory for the Congress in the National Herald case. The court has quashed the charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. The BJP government is using constitutional bodies like the ED as a weapon to intimidate and suppress the voice of the Opposition," she said.

Meanwhile, opposing the Centre's move to replace the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act with the proposed Viksit Bharat -- Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, 2025, a DPCC worker at the protest site said this would increase unemployment than addressing it.

"They are saying 125 days of work will be given, but earlier 100 days were legally guaranteed. Removing the law will increase unemployment in rural areas. Earlier, local panchayats decided the work, but now everything will be decided by the Centre. The 40 per cent burden on states will make the scheme fail," the Congress worker said. PTI SGV SGV RUK RUK