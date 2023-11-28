DPCC to appoint office-bearers through talent hunt contest

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) The Delhi Congress on Tuesday said it would appoint its office-bearers through a talent hunt contest titled 'Pratibha se Parivartan' via interviews and group discussions.

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Arvinder Singh Lovely said the Congress has opened its doors to young people keen to make a career in politics through its innovative talent hunt programme.

"In the talent hunt programme, qualified professionals and common people will be given an opportunity to associate with the party to make a career in politics. Through interviews and group discussions, office-bearers and teams will be chosen to entrust responsibilities at the state Congress, district, block and mandal levels. Delhi Congress had already appointed observers at the district level to strengthen the party at the grass-root level," Lovely said at a press conference.

Two committees would be formed at the DPCC level and one at the AICC level to co-ordinate the 'Pratibha se Parivartan' (change through talent) contest, he added.

The DPCC chief said interested applicants can apply online for the talent hunt, which will be publicised on social media and other platforms so that more people could be made a part of this process.

After completing the initial process, suitable candidates will be selected after screening and interviews, to be appointed to various posts in the DPCC, he added. PTI NIT RPA