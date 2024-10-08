DPR for reconstruction work in Jyotirmath almost complete, town to be made 100 pc safe: Official

Gopeshwar (U'Khand), Oct 8 (PTI) The Detailed Project Report (DPR) for reconstruction work to be carried out in land subsidence-hit Jyotirmath (Joshimath) is almost complete and will be sent to the Centre for approval this month after being examined by IIT-Roorkee.

The information was given by Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey and Disaster Management Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman at a meeting with the affected people in Jyotirmath on Tuesday.

The DPR for sewerage, drainage, drain improvement and protection works in Jyotirmath is almost complete. After being examined by IIT-Roorkee, the DPR will be sent to the government of India, they said.

The officials said Jyotirmath will be 100 per cent safe after the completion of the sewerage, drainage and drain construction work in the town and the toe-protection work on the banks of the Alaknanda and Dhauliganga rivers in Vishnu Prayag, they said.

Conceding a demand of the residents, the Garhwal commissioner said a disaster rehabilitation office would be set up in Jyotirmath within a week.

He also ordered the deployment of a tehsildar, a registrar kanungo and two engineers in the disaster rehabilitation office.

Huge cracks appeared in a number of houses in Jyotirmath rendering them uninhabitable in January 2023. People had to leave their homes and shift to temporary relief camps. Several buildings, including two hotels and a government office, had to be razed to the ground as they posed a threat to nearby residential buildings.

Known earlier as Joshimath, the town was rechristened through a government notification this year which revived its ancient name.

The disaster secretary said Bamoth and Gauchar were identified for relocating the disaster-hit people.

However, the displaced people did not accept the idea.

There is no objection to those who want to build houses on their land at safe places in Jyotirmath, the disaster secretary said.

He said a search for land is on for the affected people around Jyotirmath.

The official directed the SDM of Jyotirmath to prepare a plan for the relocation of the affected people by conducting a geological survey near Auli.