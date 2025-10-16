DPR is being prepared to revive HMT factory, says Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy

Mandya (Karnataka), Oct 16 (PTI) Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, H D Kumaraswamy, on Thursday announced that a Detailed Project Report (DPR) is being prepared to revive the prestigious HMT factory.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, efforts are underway to rejuvenate both HMT and the Sir M Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Plant (VISL) in Bhadravathi.

"Several rounds of discussions have already taken place in this regard," Kumaraswamy told reporters here.

"Dr V K Saraswat, a member of NITI Aayog, has submitted an important report on the revival of HMT. High-level meetings have been held in New Delhi with senior officials of the Ministry of Heavy Industries, the Managing Director of HMT, and Dr. Saraswat," he said.

Kumaraswamy further informed that a team led by the Additional Secretary of MHI & HMT Managing Director were also sent to Japan to explore possibilities of technical collaboration.

Noting that the people of Mandya have long aspired for industrial establishments in the district, the union minister, who is MP from district said, "I have sought cooperation from the state government and have also held discussions with several industrialists in Delhi regarding setting up industries in Mandya." Kumaraswamy said that with the responsibility of two key portfolios, he is making every effort to boost industrial growth in Karnataka, and urged the Congress government in the state to build a strong working relationship with the Centre.

"The state government should build a strong working relationship with the Centre. Only then can the state fully benefit from central initiatives. Bringing politics into every matter is unnecessary," he added. PTI KSU KH