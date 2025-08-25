DPR study of Kochi Metro Phase 3 extension commences

Kochi, Aug 25 (PTI) Haryana-based Systra MVA Consulting India Pvt Ltd has commenced the DPR preparation for the Kochi Metro Phase 3 extension project from Aluva to Angamaly, said Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) here on Monday.

The Detailed Project Report (DPR), prepared at a cost of Rs 1.03 crore, is expected to be submitted in six months time period.

"The initial work of extending the metro to Angamaly via Kochi airport has now commenced. The Central and State governments have already approved the DPR study for the metro third phase, which will ensure world-class travel facilities to the people in Aluv-Angamaly sector and the growth of this region," KMRL Managing Director Loknath Behera said.

The Kochi Metro Phase 3 project involves the construction of a 17.5-km long elevated metro viaduct, while nearly three kms is proposed to be constructed as an underground section.

"Extensive field investigation, surveys, engineering studies, etc. will be carried out as part of the DPR. The cost of the DPR study will be met from the Central Financial Assistance Scheme of the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Development," Behera added.

The general public can inform their ideas and suggestions with regard to the project implementation, he added.

They can write the same to the e-mail id -- contact@kmrl.co.in, stated a press release. PTI TBA KH