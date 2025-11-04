DPRs invited for 7 ropeway projects in J-K under PPP mode

Jammu, Nov 4 (PTI) The National Highways Logistics Management Limited (NHLML) has invited detailed project reports (DPRs) for seven ropeway projects in Jammu and Kashmir under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode, officials said.

The information was shared by officials during a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo to review the progress of ropeway projects under the Parvatmala scheme, the Inter-Modal Station (IMS) at Katra and the Multi-Modal Logistics Park (MMLP) in Jammu.

These projects are seen as crucial for improving connectivity, tourism and logistics infrastructure in the Union Territory, they said.

"The bids for these ropeway projects are scheduled to be submitted in November 2025," an official said.

The seven proposed ropeways include Sonmarg–Thajwas, Doodhpathri–Diskhal, Bhaderwah–Seoj Dhar, Baltal–Amarnath, Pahalgam–Amarnath, Nashri Tunnel–Sanasar and the Shankaracharya ropeway project, the officials added.

Reviewing the projects, the chief secretary said the administration is "prioritising sustainable transport solutions to improve connectivity to key tourist and pilgrimage destinations".

He emphasised that the timely completion of DPRs is vital, noting that "these ropeway projects hold immense potential for promoting tourism and providing last-mile connectivity to major scenic and religious sites".

During the meeting, the chief secretary also reviewed the progress of the inter-modal station (IMS) at Katra — a flagship infrastructure project designed to integrate multiple modes of transport for the convenience of pilgrims visiting the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine.

"The project will ensure seamless connectivity for pilgrims and tourists, making travel more efficient and comfortable," an official said.

Reviewing the status of the multi-modal logistics park (MMLP) in Jammu, the chief secretary called for the early signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to facilitate the start of DPR-related work, including topographical and geotechnical surveys.

He also directed authorities to finalise land availability to enable NHLML to begin on-ground activities without delay.

Reiterating the government's commitment to fast-tracking transformative infrastructure projects, the chief secretary urged all departments to "maintain close coordination with NHLML and ensure time-bound execution of works".

"These projects are of immense socio-economic importance and will significantly boost connectivity, tourism and logistics development across Jammu and Kashmir," Dulloo added.