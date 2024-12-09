DPS RK Puram receives bomb threat

New Delhi: The Delhi Public School in RK Puram on Monday received a bomb threat on email following which the premises were immediately vacated and a search operation launched, police said.

According to sources, the school received an email about bombs on the premises early morning after which the administration immediately informed the police about the matter.

The police evacuated the school and launched a search operation.

Police are tracking the IP address of the email.

In a communication sent to the parents, the school cited unforeseen circumstances for sending children back to their homes.

Here is the communication from Principal:

"Dear students, parents and staff members

This is for information of all students and staff members of D.P.S. R K Puram, that due to unforeseen circumstances, the school will remain closed today on Monday, 9th December 2024.

Students travelling by bus will be dropped back to their respective pickup bus stop.

Private commuters are requested to carry their wards back to home.

Principal"

The school had received a similar threat earlier this year in February that later turned out to be a hoax.

In May 2023, the Delhi Public School in Mathura Road received a similar hoax email about a bomb.

The Indian School in Sadiq Nagar received two bomb threats, the last on April 12, 2023, via email.

The first one was over phone in November 2022.