DPS RK Puram receives second bomb threat in a week

New Delhi: The Delhi Public School in RK Puram received second bomb threat in a week forcing the school to suspend classes on Friday.

According to sources, the school received an email about bombs on the premises early morning after which the administration immediately informed the police about the matter.

In a communication sent to the parents, the school cited unforeseen circumstances for the closure.

Here is the communication from Principal:

"Dear Parents

Delhi Public School, RK Puram, East of Kailash and Vasant Vihar will remain closed today i.e. on Friday , 13 December 2024 on account of some unavoidable circumstances.

Buses will not ply.

By order

Principal

DPS R K Puram"

Earlier this week on Monday, similar threat was sent in a single e-mail marked to the some of the city's prominent schools including DPS RK Puram; GD Goenka, Paschim Vihar; The British School, Chanakyapuri; The Mother's International, Aurobindo Marg; Modern School, Mandi House; DPS Vasant Kunj; Delhi Police Public School, Safdarjung; DPS East of Kailash and Salwan Public Schools.

In May, more than 200 schools, hospitals and other important government installations in the city received a similar kind of bomb threat but the case is yet to solved as the mail was sent using Virtual Private Network (VPN).