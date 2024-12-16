DPS RK Puram gets fourth bomb threat in a week

New Delhi: Delhi Public School in RK Puram received a bomb threat on Monday, officials said, marking the fourth instance of threat emails being sent to schools in the national capital this week.

A communication from school principal to the parents sent on Monday morning cited unforeseen circumstances.

"Dear Parents

Delhi Public School, RK Puram will remain closed for the children due to unavoidable circumstances today on Monday, December 16, 2024.

School buses will not ply.

Principal

DPS R K Puram

Support Team - Google Workspace

Delhi Public School

R.K.Puram, New Delhi 110022"

The school had received a bomb threat through email on Saturday also, a Delhi Fire Services official said.

The fire department, local police, dog squads and bomb detection teams reached the school and launched a search operation, the official said.

A police official said nothing suspicious was found.

On Friday, about 30 schools received bomb threats over email, triggering a multi-agency search of their premises. Prior to that, at least 44 schools received similar emails on Monday.

The police had declared those threats as hoaxes after nothing suspicious was found during searches.