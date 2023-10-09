DPS Rohini celebrates World Elders' Day with grandparents

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) Grandparents narrated to students their life' ups and downs passing on their store of wisdom in an event held to celebrate World Elders' Day at DPS Rohini on Monday.

The school conducted a special assembly featuring a range of activities with a view to bridging the generation gap and celebrating the wisdom and joy that elders bring into the lives of children, DPS said in a statement.

Kanika Sachdeva Govi, principal of the school, emphasised on the value of spending time with grandparents and their important role in teaching one life's lessons.

The activities included storytelling sessions where grandparents shared their life experiences.