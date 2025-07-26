Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital introduces Pinhole Pupilloplasty surgery alternative to corneal transplant

Chennai, Jul 26 (PTI) Chairman of Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital Group, Dr Amar Agarwal, has recently introduced Pinhole Pupilloplasty (PPP) that offered a simple and highly effective alternative to corneal transplantation, the hospital said on Saturday.

PPP is a minimally invasive surgical procedure in which a small, custom-sized central opening (pinhole) is created in the iris to filter incoming light. This pinhole blocks out distorted peripheral rays and channels only the focused central rays, directing them precisely onto the retina, dramatically improving visual clarity in eyes with irregular corneas.

Unlike corneal transplantation, which involves complex surgery, long healing time, and risk of rejection, PPP is a simple, quick-healing, low-risk, and effective alternative, the hospital said in a release.

It was a promising solution to the global shortage of donor corneas that kept millions visually impaired, it further said.

"In many cases where corneal transplantation is risky or impractical, PPP serves as a safe and effective alternative. The procedure can significantly improve vision in patients with corneal irregularities caused by conditions like keratoconus, scarring, or higher-order aberrations, often removing the need for glasses or contact lenses," Amar Agarwal said.