Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital launches specialised corneal transplant centre in Mauritius

Chennai, Dec 11 (PTI) Mauritius President Dharambeer Gokhool on Thursday inaugurated the specialised Corneal Transplant and Pinhole Pupilloplasty Centre at Ebene, established by Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital.

The centre is expected to serve as a regional hub for advanced corneal surgeries, catering to patients from Mauritius and neighbouring African countries, according to a press release.

"The launch of this specialised eye care centre reflects the growing collaboration between Mauritius and India in the healthcare sector. It will enhance access to advanced ophthalmic care for patients in Mauritius and the wider region," Gokhool said at the inauguration.

The facility will offer advanced techniques developed and refined in India, including PDEK (Pre-Descemet’s Endothelial Keratoplasty), CAIRS (Corneal Allogenic Intrastromal Ring Segment), and pinhole pupilloplasty, the release added.

Pre-Descemet’s Endothelial Keratoplasty is a partial-thickness corneal transplant in which the diseased endothelial cells are removed from the patient’s eye and selectively replaced with a new layer of endothelial cells obtained from a donor eye, according to the hospital website.

CAIRS is an innovative surgical procedure designed to treat keratoconus, a progressive eye disease in which the cornea thins and bulges into a cone-like shape, the website said.

Pinhole pupilloplasty is a procedure that reduces light scattering and higher-order aberrations caused by distorted or scarred corneas, offering a potential solution to the limited availability of donor corneas. PTI JR JR SSK