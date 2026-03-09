Dr Amarinder Singh Malhi becomes president of AIIMS Delhi' faculty association

New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) Dr Amarinder Singh Malhi, a Radiodiagnosis Professor at Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Science, has been elected as the president of the top medical institute's faculty association.

The results of the 2026 elections of the Faculty Association of AIIMS (FAIMS), Delhi, the body representing all faculty members working at the premier institute, were declared last week.

Just before this, Dr Malhi was serving as the general secretary of the association.

Dr Harshal Ramesh Salve from the Department of Community Medicine has been elected as the Vice President, while Dr Keshav Goyal will serve as the General Secretary.

The FAIMS works for the welfare, housing and office infrastructure for faculty service conditions, including pay commission matters, career progression, and their overall welfare at the institute.

It collaborates with institute leadership to improve infrastructure, academic environment, and research support to uphold AIIMS' trinity mission and raises issues related to workplace safety, professional dignity, and policies that protect healthcare workers.