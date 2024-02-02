Dr Ambedkar’s grandson joins LS seat-sharing talks with MVA; says alliance must not go INDIA way

Mumbai, Feb 2 (PTI) Dr B R Ambedkar’s grandson Prakash Ambedkar, who heads the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), on Friday joined the seat-sharing talks of the opposition bloc MVA for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Ambedkar said it was decided to ensure the Maha Vikas Aghadi does not end up like the INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) bloc, which he said "doesn't exist anymore".

The Congress-led INDIA, which started off with 20-odd parties to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, is floundering as the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal and the Aam Aadmi Party in Dehi and Punjab plan to fight alone instead of allying with the Congress.

Asserting the meeting was positive, Ambedkar said, "I left early as I had to attend a pre-scheduled event. I have put forward some issues with the MVA and the three (constituent) parties will discuss them internally and make additions if needed." He said the draft of the meeting will be finalised later.

Besides the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena (UBT), Congress and the NCP faction under party founder Sharad Pawar are partners in the MVA.

"We have decided to ensure the MVA doesn't go the INDIA way and tread cautiously. Seat sharing will be discussed later. A common minimum agenda for the alliance is being discussed," he said.

"According to me, the INDIA alliance does not exist anymore. The Congress, Samajwadi Party are going their separate ways over disagreements on seat sharing (in Uttar Pradesh). This should not happen here (in MVA). (Bihar chief minister) Nitish Kumar and (West Bengal CM) Mamta Banerjee have gone separately," Ambedkar told reporters.

Earlier in the day, Sanjay Raut of Shiv Sena (UBT), which is a constituent of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), shared a photograph of the Dalit leader being welcomed at the meeting here.

The allies are likely to finalize a broad seat-sharing deal, with 10 to 12 seats pending to be discussed, according to MVA leaders.

Maharashtra has 48 Lok Sabha seats, the second highest in the country after Uttar Pradesh’s 80.

Raut posted on X, “With VBA joining the MVA, the fight to protect the Constitution of India becomes stronger. We will fight against mobocracy.” NCP’s Jayant Patil and Jitendra Awhad, Congress leaders Nana Patole, Ashok Chavan, Balasaheb Thorat and Varsha Gaikwad and Sena (UBT)’s Raut are part of the seat-sharing talks committee.

In the 2019 general elections, the BJP had won in 23 constituencies, followed by the undivided Shiv Sena, which bagged 18 seats. While the NCP, which split last year, had got four seats, one seat each went to the Congress, AIMIM and an Independent candidate. PTI MR SKL NR BNM BNM