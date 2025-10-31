Dr Ambedkar’s life-size statue unveiled in Latur district

Latur, Oct 31 (PTI) A life-size statue and memorial to Dr B R Ambedkar, iconic social reformer and chief architect of India's Constitution, were inaugurated in Maharashtra’s Latur district amid chants of ‘Jai Bhim’ and fireworks.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was scheduled to unveil the statue in Udgir, but he could not attend the event on Thursday night for some reason, said officials. In his absence, NCP legislator Amol Mitkari read out a congratulatory message sent by Pawar.

The ceremony also marked the groundbreaking for projects worth Rs 235 crore, including the Chakur-Atnur-Ghavan road and a park to be constructed in front of the Vishwashanti Buddha Vihar in Udgir, which is over 50 km from the district headquarters. PTI COR NR