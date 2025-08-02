Dr Ambedkar's philosophy of socio-economic equality will guide future generations: CJI Gavai

Nagpur: Chief Justice of India (CJI) Bhushan Gavai on Saturday said the philosophy of socio-economic equality and justice propagated by Dr B R Ambedkar will guide generations to come.

Speaking at the diamond jubilee function of Dr Ambedkar College here, Gavai said he has tried to imbibe the ideology of socio-economic justice throughout his life.

The progress and development of women is a yardstick to gauge a society's progress, he said.

"It is heartening to see that female students of Dr Ambedkar College have fulfilled the criteria," he said.

CJI Gavai said women's empowerment is a true tribute to Dr Ambedkar, and his ideology needs to be propagated.

"Dr Ambedkar always said there is a difference between an eminent and a great person. An eminent person is one who is successful personally, but works for the welfare of society and the country," he said.

Gavai said apart from his parents, he also owed his rise to become the CJI to Dr Ambedkar's ideology of socio-economic equality, justice, and the Indian Constitution.

"If you are committed to achieving success, Dr Ambedkar's ideology and the Indian constitution will help you," he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also congratulated Dr Ambedkar College and hailed the contribution of former governor of Bihar and Kerala, late RS Gavai and his CJI Bhushan Gavai to the institution's development.