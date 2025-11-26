Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University awarded NAAC A+ grade after appeal

Lucknow, Nov 26 (PTI) Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University has been awarded an A+ grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) following a reevaluation, marking what the varsity described as a "historic achievement".

The university had earlier received an 'A' grade, but secured an upgrade after it appealed for reassessment.

This was AKTU's first-ever application to NAAC. Teachers, officials and employees congratulated Vice Chancellor Prof J P Pandey after the results were announced, according to a varsity statement issued Wednesday.

NAAC's on-site and virtual assessment of AKTU was carried out between June 17 and 19. Two members of the NAAC team inspected the campus physically while five others joined online, it stated.

Officials said preparations for accreditation began soon after Prof Pandey assumed charge as Vice Chancellor. Dedicated teams were formed for all seven NAAC criteria, and several rounds of reviews were held before the university submitted its Self-Assessment Report (SSR).

Prof Pandey said Governor and Chancellor Anandiben Patel "closely monitored the preparation process" and offered guidance.

"It is the result of collective effort that we received this grade," he said.

The university officials said the A+ grade will help AKTU expand online courses, enhance national recognition for quality, and access central schemes, including research grants and projects from the UGC and AICTE.

According to NAAC, institutions are assessed on seven parameters including curriculum, teaching-learning, research, governance, student support and infrastructure. PTI KIS NB NB