Dr Manmohan Singh passes away: Chhattisgarh leaders pay tribute to 'giant of economics'

Raipur, Dec 26 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai hailed former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh as a "giant of economics" while former CM Bhupesh Baghel called him a "great national worker".

Dr Singh died in AIIMS Delhi late evening. He was 92.

"The news of the death of former Prime Minister, eminent economist Manmohan Singh ji is very sad. Manmohan Singh ji was one of those giants of economics, who held important positions like Finance Minister of the country, Governor of Reserve Bank of India and Head of Planning Commission. My condolences are with the bereaved family. I pray to God for peace of the departed soul and to provide strength to the bereaved family and their well-wishers. Om Shanti!'' Sai said in a post on X.

Former CM and assembly speaker Raman Singh said Dr Singh's contribution cannot be forgotten, adding that his demise was an irreparable loss for Indian politics.

Sharing a photo with the former PM, Baghel, in a post on X, said, "The country will be grateful to you Sir. History will always be filled with your contribution. A great national worker has departed from us today on the last journey of his life. Words are not enough to describe his personality, contribution and service to the country." PTI COR BNM