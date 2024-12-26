Dr Manmohan Singh passes away: MP CM, Kamal Nath, Digvijaya hail his contribution

Bhopal, Dec 26 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and senior Congress leader Kamal Nath were among several leaders from the state who condoled the death of former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh on Thursday.

Dr Singh died in AIIMS Delhi late evening. He was 92.

Asserting that he was fortunate enough to work with the renowned economist, Nath in a post on X said, "Dr. Manmohan Singh is a respected economist of the world and one of the Prime Ministers of India who focused on public welfare. Many achievements are recorded to his credit like loan waiver for farmers, right to education for children, right to information, and forest rights law for tribals etc. His demise has caused irreparable loss to the entire nation." Dr Singh's demise is an irreparable loss for the political world, CM Yadav said.

"While performing the duties of RBI Governor, Finance Minister and Prime Minister, he participated in the efforts for the economic prosperity of the country with his efficient and farsighted policies and faced various challenges boldly. He will always be remembered for his contribution to the economic development of the country. I offer my deepest condolences to the bereaved family in this hour of grief," the CM said on X.

Senior Congress leader and former chief minister Digvijaya Singh, in a post on X, said Dr Singh, as a true son of this country and democracy, not only served his term as Prime Minister very well but also brought the falling economy back on track with his wisdom in the 90s.

"His formula of economic liberalization gave dreams to the youth of the country and the country started walking in step with the world with a new identity. Manmohan Singh added to the dignity of every post he held. He will always be remembered as a true statesman," Singh said.

Madhya Pradesh BJP president Vishnu Dutt Sharma said Dr Singh's death was a big loss for the political world. PTI MAS BNM