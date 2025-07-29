Dr Poonawalla inaugurates new building of Indian Red Cross Society's school for hearing impaired

Pune, Jul 29 (PTI) Serum Institute of India chairman Dr Cyrus S Poonawalla inaugurated the new building of the Indian Red Cross Society's school for the hearing impaired here, stressing the need for better infrastructure for children with special needs.

The new building of Dr Cyrus Poonawalla School for Hearing Impaired was inaugurated at 'Centenary Centre', here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Poonawalla said, "Providing better healthcare and support to children with special needs is a cause very close to my heart. I feel deeply gratified to inaugurate this new school dedicated to children with hearing impairments." "As an organisation, our goal is to effectively utilise our resources to provide the best preventive solutions to the population, including children. This new building, encompassing advanced infrastructure and modern facilities for the hearing-impaired children, is a step towards the same direction," he said.

According to a release, the newly built school is equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure and modern amenities for hearing-impaired children.

The Villoo Poonawalla Foundation (VPF) has given all forms of support to the school since it was established and has helped the school to improve its facilities, resources, and programs, providing students with a better learning environment, it stated.

The School for the Hearing Impaired was established in 1976, with a vision of empowering children with hearing challenges. Over the decades, it has grown into a well-respected institution providing specialised education tailored to the needs of its students, the release said. PTI SPK ARU