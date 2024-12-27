Dr Singh played vital role in India’s transformative journey: CM Sawant

Panaji, Dec 27 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has condoled the death of former prime minister Manmohan Singh, highlighting his vital role in India’s transformative journey towards an open and vibrant economy.

Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms, died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Thursday night. He was 92.

In a message on X, Sawant wrote, “Deeply saddened to learn about the passing of former Prime Minister of India, Dr Manmohan Singh Ji.” The CM said Singh played a key role in making the country an open and vibrant economy.

“Dr Singh’s immense contributions to India’s growth will always be remembered with gratitude and respect. My heartfelt condolences to his family and well-wishers. May the departed soul attain Sadgati. Om Shanti,” he wrote. PTI RPS NR