Dr Umar was driving car that exploded near Red Fort: Security sources

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) Dr Umar, who was part of an extensive terror module and was working at the Al-Falah Medical College in Haryana's Faridabad, was driving the car that exploded near the Red Fort on Monday evening, killing at least 12 people and injuring 20 others, senior security sources said on Tuesday.

Based on CCTV camera footage, it can be almost conclusively established that the car in which the explosion took place was being driven by Dr Umar, the sources said.

During the operations carried out by the security agencies at multiple locations in Kashmir and Faridabad since October 19, it has been found that Dr Umar -- who was part of the terror module and was working at the Al-Falah Medical College -- changed his location due to continuous pressure from the agencies, they said.

Flustered by the agencies' successful action, Umar fled, and whether his panic, anxiety, and lack of options led to the blast or it was pre-planned/accidental will be known later, the sources said.

The explosion was caused by the same material that was seized from Faridabad, from where approximately 3,000 kg of explosive material was seized on November 9 and 10, they said.

The essence of this entire case is that India's security agencies and intelligence system have thwarted a major conspiracy, aimed at causing significant damage, by dismantling the Faridabad module and seizing a large quantity of explosive material, the sources said.

It is certain that this was an integral part of the sequence during which the security agencies and the intelligence network uncovered a large module and seized a large quantity of explosives, they said. PTI ACB ARI