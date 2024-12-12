'Draconian' One Nation, One Election Bill will erase regional voices, erode federalism: TN CM

Chennai, Dec 12 (PTI) The One Nation, One Election Bill approved by the Union Cabinet was "impractical" and an "anti-democratic" move that will erase regional voices and erode federalism, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday.

Expressing his ire over the move, he said the Union Cabinet has approved introducing the “draconian” ‘One Nation, One Election Bill’ in the Parliament.

“This impractical and anti-democratic move will erase regional voices, erode federalism, and disrupt governance. Rise up #INDIA!” Stalin said in a post on X.

He further said “Let’s resist this attack on Indian Democracy with all our strength! #SayNoToONOE.” PTI JSP ROH