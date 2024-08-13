Draft broadcasting services bill brazen attempt to curtail freedom of speech, says Gaurav Gogoi

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday said the draft Broadcasting Services Regulation Bill was a brazen attempt by the Modi government to curtail freedom of speech.

Gogoi also said that policy of the government should not be designed for electoral reasons.

"The draft Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill 2024 was a brazen attempt to curtail freedom of speech by the Modi government. Policy should not designed considering electoral reversals. The withdrawal of the bill does not mean that we should be complacent. We must continue to watch and ensure that when a new version is brought out, it will encourage creativity and independent thinking," he wrote on 'X'.

The government on Monday said it will hold further consultations for preparing a fresh draft of the broadcasting bill, amid concerns in some quarters over restrictions on social and digital media space in the proposed law.

The draft Broadcasting Services Regulation Bill, circulated by the government among a few stakeholders, drew criticism from media bodies such as DigiPub and the Editors Guild of India which claimed that digital media organisations and civil society associations were not consulted on the move.

"Ministry is holding a series of consultations with the stakeholders on the draft bill. Further additional time is being provided to solicit comments/ suggestions till 15th October 2024," the Information and Broadcasting Ministry said in a post on X.

"A fresh draft will be published after detailed consultations," the ministry said.