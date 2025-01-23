Draft constitution of Sanatan Board to be announced on Jan 27 Dharm Sabha at Maha Kumbh: Seers

Mahakumbh Nagar, Jan 23 (PTI) Various akharas at the ongoing Maha Kumbh announced on Thursday that a constitution draft of a 'Sanatan Board' will be released during a religious gathering here on January 27 to "free" the Sanatan Dharm from the "control" of the government.

Seers of several akharas held a press conference here at the Niranjani Akhara to unveil their plan for the proposed Sanatan Board.

Sanatan Dharm is a Sanskrit word believed to mean a set of duties and practices eternal to Hinduism.

Renowned spiritual speaker Devkinandan Thakur said the upcoming 'Dharma Sabha' (religious gathering) to be held in Sector 17 of Mahakumbh Nagar will be commemorated as "Dharma Ki Swatantrata Ka Diwas" (Freedom of Religion Day). The constitution draft of the proposed Sanatan Board will be presented on the day, he added.

Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad president Mahant Ravindra Puri confirmed Thakur's announcement, saying the constitution draft of the Sanatan Board will be finalised and officially announced "in the presence of all religious leaders".

Explaining the need for a Sanatan Board, Thakur said, "Our dharma (religion) is not free because our temples are controlled by governments, our gurukuls (traditional schools) have been shut down and our gau mata (sacred cows) are wandering on the streets. We need the Sanatan Board to advance our cause." He further said, "We need the Sanatan Board back from the government and we will not leave the Maha Kumbh without getting it." Thakur emphasised the significance of the Dharma Sabha, stating that the event will see representation from all akharas (monastic orders), representatives of the four Shankaracharyas (heads of monastic traditions) and individuals connected to the Sanatan Dharma.

Mahant Swami Yatindranand Giri of the Juna Akhara said, "The Sanatan Board is not just necessary for India but for humanity at large. Terrorism, hatred and anarchy worldwide can only be eradicated through the Sanatan Board." Senior Mahamandaleshwar of the Niranjani Akhara and Mahant of Ujjain's Arji Hanuman Ji Temple, Swami Premanand Puri, said the establishment of the Sanatan Board is crucial to preserve the nation's integrity. "Some claim that the land of the Ganga belongs to the Waqf Board. We must clarify that Sanatan Dharma has existed since the emergence of the Sun," he said.

Swami Balankanananda Giri Maharaj, Peethadhishwar (religious head) of Anand Akhara, declared that the formation of the Sanatan Board is essential to safeguard the Sanatan Dharma. "Wherever there is faith, there is Sanatan. If you don't believe it, dig deeper, and you'll find Sanatan at the root," he said.

The 45-day Maha Kumbh Mela started on January 13 and will end on February 26. PTI RAJ KIS KSS KSS