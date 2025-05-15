Draft delimitation of Zila Parishad Una wards published; claims, objections sought from people

Una, May 15 (PTI) The draft delimitation of wards for the Zila Parishad Una has been published under Section 89 of the Himachal Pradesh Panchayati Raj Act, 1994, Rule 9 of the Himachal Pradesh Panchayati Raj (Election) Rules, 1994, and Rule 2 of the Revised Election Rules, 2025, officials said.

A notification in this regard was issued on Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner Jatin Lal said here on Thursday.

He said that any person having objections or suggestions regarding the draft may submit them in writing to the office of the Deputy Commissioner, Una, within seven days from the date of the notification.

According to the draft, there are 17 constituencies in Zila Parishad Una. Among these, the Panchayat Samitis of Amb, Bangana and Gagret have three wards each, while Haroli and Una have four wards each.