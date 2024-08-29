Draft electoral roll extracts for Kashmiri migrants published, 7 days to submit claims

Jammu, Aug 29 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Election Department has released draft electoral roll extracts aimed at enhancing larger participation of Kashmiri migrants in the upcoming three-phase Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

The department has mapped 19 special polling stations in Jammu to specific camps and zones, ensuring each zone has at least one designated polling station for polls beginning from September 18.

"The draft electoral roll extracts, compiled from actual voter lists, have been published to inform Kashmiri migrants. They can submit claims for any omission of names or choose to vote at their original polling station in the Kashmir valley, or opt for postal voting. They have 7 days to submit such claims," the office of the J&K Chief Electoral Officer said in a statement.

These draft electoral roll extracts, without photographs, have been made available at all zonal offices and the office of the Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner. The Kashmiri migrant voters can also access them online at www. jkmigrantrelief.nic.in, it added.

"We have made the draft electoral roll extracts public today to ensure every voter can check and address their concerns," said Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner Dr Arvind Karwani in an interview with PTI.

"In this regard, we have established a network of camps to resolve issues on the ground," he added.

All electors listed in the draft electoral roll extracts, as well as those whose names are omitted, are advised to approach the Office of the Assistant Returning Officer, Migrants, Jammu, or their respective zonal officers (nodal officers) or booth level officers.

"Claims and objections must be submitted in writing, following the prescribed format, within 7 days of the publication of this notification", it added.

The process of mapping zones and camps with 19 special polling stations in Jammu has been completed and is now available online amid posting of nodal officers for these 19 special polling stations, the statement said.

These initiatives build upon efforts by the Election Commission of India (ECI) to introduce an inclusive and straightforward scheme for the Kashmiri migrants to exercise their voting rights. This includes voters registered in the Assembly constituencies in Kashmir.

To simplify voting for the Kashmiri migrants, the ECI has established 19 special polling stations in Jammu, along with one in Udhampur and four in New Delhi. These polling stations are aligned with the registered zones of residence for the Kashmiri migrants, it added.

Similar to the recent Lok Sabha elections, the ECI has streamlined the process by eliminating the need to fill Form-M for displaced individuals from the Kashmir valley residing in Jammu and Udhampur during the Assembly elections.

Migrants residing outside Jammu and Udhampur, who will continue to submit Form-M, are now authorised to self-attest the certificate attached with Form-M, removing the requirement for attestation by a gazetted officer.

Apart from it, the postal ballot facility through Form 12C remains available, ensuring that all migrants, regardless of their place of residence, have the option to vote by mail.