Draft electoral roll will have names of those submitting signed enumeration forms: TN CEO

Chennai, Nov 27 (PTI) The draft electoral roll to be published on December 9 will feature only the names of voters who submit signed enumeration forms before December 4, Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik informed on Thursday.

The names of voters who don't submit the forms during the ongoing SIR, which concludes on December 4, will not be included in the draft roll, she said and requested the electors to fully co-operate and participate in the democratic exercise.

"Those electors, to whom enumeration forms could not be distributed despite three house visits, will not feature in the draft electoral roll," she said in a statement here.

Those who could not find their names in the draft roll could make use of the claims and objections period from December 9, 2025, to January 8, 2026, to include their name afresh by submitting Form 6 along with the declaration form. During this period, electors can apply for inclusion or deletion.

"Objection to an existing entry can be preferred by a person whose name is already included in the electoral roll of the constituency," the CEO said.

Notices will be issued for verificationscrutiny of forms from December 9, 2025, to January 31, and thereafter the final electoral roll will be published on February 07, 2026.

She called upon the voters to fill the enumeration forms and submit them to Booth Level Officers or at helpdesks at the earliest instead of waiting till December 4, and thereby avoid last-minute rush. PTI JSP JSP KH