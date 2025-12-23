Draft electoral rolls out in MP; over 42.74 lakh face exclusion from voter list after SIR 1st phase

Bhopal, Dec 23 (PTI) More than 42.74 lakh voters in Madhya Pradesh are at risk of getting their names deleted from the voter list after the first phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state, an Election Commission official said on Tuesday.

Talking to reporters after releasing the draft of voter list following the updation exercise, Madhya Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sanjeev Kumar Jha informed that of the total 5,74,06,143 electors, 5,31,31,983 submitted their enumeration forms during SIR.

Thus, 42,74,160 voters did not submit their enumeration forms after the end of the EC-mandated exercise that lasted for more than a month and was aimed at ensuring all eligible citizens are included in electoral rolls, he said.

Jha said, "Of these 42.74 lakh names, 8.46 lakh, or 1.47 per cent, were found to be deceased, 31.51 lakh, or 5.49 per cent, were either absent (from their given home address) or had shifted to other places, while 2.77 lakh people were found to be registered as voters in more than one place." Names of electors found to be enrolled in more than one place will be listed as voters in only one booth, the CEO clarified.

The official said eligible voters can file claims and objections from December 23 to January 22 after which the final rolls will be released by the poll panel.

Jha emphasised that there was wide participation from people in the first phase of the SIR.

The Election Commission had announced the SIR of electoral rolls in 12 states, including Madhya Pradesh, and Union Territories across the country from November 4.

Madhya Pradesh has 230 Assembly seats and 29 Lok Sabha constituencies spread across 55 districts.

Electoral officers (DEOs) from 55 districts, 230 Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), 532 Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs), and Booth Level Officers (BLOs) deployed at 65,014 polling stations participated in the mega updation exercise, according to Jha.

Through their coordinated and continuous efforts, the exercise to revise electoral rolls was completed within the stipulated time frame, the CEO maintained.

Citing paragraph 5(B) of SIR guidelines, he stated that no name can be removed from the draft list published on December 23 by the ERO/ARO without prior notice.

Jha said any aggrieved voter can appeal to the District Magistrate and subsequently to the CEO under Section 24 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950 in case of deletion of name from the list.

The CEO said volunteers are being trained to assist voters in filing appeals.

"The commission is committed to a transparent, participatory, and inclusive revision process so that no eligible voter is left out and no ineligible name remains on electoral rolls," Jha asserted. PTI MAS RSY