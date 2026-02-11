Draft outlay of Rs 511 crore approved for Latur district

Latur, Feb 11 (PTI) The District Planning Committee (DPC) on Wednesday approved a draft outlay of Rs 511.54 crore for Latur district under the District Annual Plan 2026-27, officials said.

The decision was taken at a meeting presided over by Public Works Minister and Latur Guardian Minister Shivendrasinhraje Bhosale.

The committee also approved reallocation proposals for 2025-26 and expenditure incurred up to January-end.

"No funds should remain unspent under any circumstances. All works must be executed with strict adherence to quality standards," the minister said, warning that strict action would be taken against contractors failing to complete projects on time.

The Guardian Minister called for expediting the outer ring road project and traffic decongestion works at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk in Latur city.

He also asked the Municipal Corporation to immediately submit proposals for additional funds for the Babasaheb Ambedkar memorial and for a memorial to former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil Chakurkar. PTI COR NSK