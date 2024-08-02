Draft voter list published, says Haryana CEO

Chandigarh, Aug 2 (PTI) Haryana Chief Electoral Officer Pankaj Agarwal on Friday said a draft voter list has been published in preparation for assembly elections in the state later this year.

"Any citizen or representative of political parties can check the names and other details of the electors in these draft lists. If there are any errors, claims and objections can be filed through Form-8 by August 16," Agarwal said in a statement.

He said the resolution of claims and objections will be completed through district election officers by August 26 and the final list will be published the next day.

He urged youths who have turned 18 to register themselves as voters before the assembly elections and participate in the democratic process. The CEO said the Election Commission has streamlined the process for including names in the voter list.

Previously, the January 1 was considered qualifying date, with the process conducted once a year. Now, new voters can register four times a year, on January 1, April 1, July 1, and October 1.

He said special dates were set for preparing the revised voter list on July 27 and 28.

He further said similarly, special dates have been set for August 3 and 4. On these two days, booth level officers (BLOs) will be present at polling stations to assist in voter registration, and booth-level agents are also encouraged to contact BLOs on these dates.

He also informed that people can register their votes through the Voter Helpline mobile app.