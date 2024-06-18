Drain desilting work almost completed: MCD mayor

New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has completed desilting of 92 per cent of drains that are more than four feet deep, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi said on Tuesday as the city prepares for the rainy season. Addressing a press conference here, Oberoi claimed that the MCD has implemented the first phase of monsoon action plan to prevent waterlogging in the forthcoming rainy season.

The MCD has about 713 drains that are over four feet deep and 20,000 drains that are less than four feet deep.

The MCD has completed desilting of 92 per cent of drains that are more than four feet deep and 85 per cent of drains that are under four feet deep, she said.

The civic body has 70-80 permanent electric pumps and nearly 500 temporary electric pumps, she informed.

Monsoon is expected to arrive in Delhi by the end of this month, according to the weather department.

As part of the first phase of the action plan, the MCD has readied control rooms at the headquarter level as well as across all 12 zones to address any issues faced by people during the season, she informed.

Furthermore, quick response teams have been deployed across the MCD zones with a special focus on identifying areas vulnerable to waterlogging, she said.

The second focus of the action plan is on ramping up electric pumps used to drain out water, she added. PTI SJJ TIR