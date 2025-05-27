Drainage chamber cave-in creates 10 feet deep crater in Thane

Thane, May 27 (PTI) A drainage chamber caved in on a road in Maharashtra's Thane city on Tuesday evening, creating a 10-foot-deep pothole, officials said.

Nobody was injured in the incident and the site was immediately barricaded, they said.

The drainage chamber on Dr Moose Road opposite the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran Department near Gadkari Rangayatan in Thane west caved in and it was reported to the local disaster management department by around 7.45 pm by a citizen named Nainesh Patankar, the officials said.

Yasin Tadvi, chief of the disaster management cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), said, "Despite the sudden collapse of the road, nobody was injured." After the incident was reported, the executive engineer of the drainage department rushed to the spot and the affected area was immediately barricaded and hazard tapes were put up to warn commuters.

The repair work is expected to commence soon, he said.