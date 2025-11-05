Drama at Thane highrise: Authorities dissuade cash-strapped labourer from committing suicide

Thane, Nov 5 (PTI) Combined efforts of various agencies saved the life of a 27-year-old construction worker, who had threatened to jump off the 35th floor of an under-construction building in Thane on Wednesday, by persuading him to drop his plan, civic officials said.

The negotiations to convince Satendra Kumar Gounda lasted for three hours, involving policemen, fire brigade personnel, and disaster management teams.

The high drama unfolded at the construction site of the highrise located on Kolshet Road.

Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) chief Yasin Tadvi said Gounda was frustrated as he lacked money to travel to his hometown.

"He went to the edge of the 35-storey building and threatened to jump", Tadvi said, adding that an emergency vehicle was rushed to the spot along with fire brigade personnel.

"A joint team of firemen, RDMC personnel and local police negotiated with Gounda for three hours and finally got him down and counselled him," he added. PTI COR NSK