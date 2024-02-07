'Drama': B S Yediyurappa hits out at Cong govt for staging protest in Delhi

Bengaluru: BJP veteran B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday hit out at Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the ruling Congress for staging a protest against union government in Delhi, alleging "injustice" to the State in tax devolution and grants-in-aid, and termed it a "drama" in order to hide the failures of his administration.

The former Chief Minister alleged that Siddaramaiah's intention behind this move is to gain publicity, but not to resolve the issue.

"There is severe drought in the state, almost in all taluks drinking water issue has started, it is unfortunate that the government has not taken any steps to address this. The Chief Minister has to think whether it is right on his part to go to Delhi along with all his Ministers and Congress legislators, in order to hide his failures here," Yediyurappa said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said the Chief Minister has all the opportunity to meet the Prime Minister and discuss the state's issues, and no one will object to it, but taking all the legislators and Ministers and protesting there is nothing but a "drama".

"...his (Siddaramaiah's) intention is to gain publicity, and not to resolve the issue. Whether it is fourteenth of fifteenth finance commission, questions can be raised as to what he did, when he himself was in power (as CM). Let him think whether it is right to take the legislators and Ministers to Delhi for the sake of publicity. It will not benefit him or his party," he added.

Congress legislators and MPs from Karnataka, including Ministers from Siddaramaiah's Cabinet, on Wednesday staged a protest at Jantar Mantar in the national capital, demanding that the union government set right the losses allegedly incurred by the State to the tune of Rs 1,87,000 crore, during five years under the 15th finance commission.

Stating that BJP is making all efforts to ensure that the party led alliance wins all the 28 Lok Sabha seats in the state, in the upcoming polls, Yediyurappa, who is a member of BJP's all important Parliamentary Board, said, "I'm confident that we will be successful in this." "After B Y Vijayendra becoming the party's state president, his travel across the state and his organisational works have instilled confidence among workers and leaders, utilising this opportunity we will work together in strengthening the party," he added.

People of the country have liked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Sab ka Sath, Sab ka Vikas" agenda, the former Chief Minister said, as he expressed confidence that people will stand in his support across the country, including Karnataka.

"PM's programmes and initiatives are a blessing in our effort to make BJP win all 28 Lok Sabha seats in the state," he said.

Discussions are being held in the Karnataka BJP about ticket distribution, Yediyurappa said in response to a question. "We have indicated to those who might be probable candidates to start working. When Amit Shah (Union Finance Minister) comes later this week, we will discuss with him."