Drama unfolds over donation of late CPI(M) leader's body to govt hospital amid family dispute

Kochi, Sep 23 (PTI) Dramatic scenes unfolded at the Ernakulam town hall, where the mortal remains of CPI(M) leader M M Lawrence were kept for public homage, as the late leader's daughter protested the decision to hand over his body to the Government Medical College Hospital here.

The unexpected events occurred after Asha moved the Kerala High Court, challenging the decision of her siblings to donate their father's body to the medical college for educational purposes.

The High Court, after considering the plea, directed the Kalamassery Medical College authorities to hear the objections and take a decision in accordance with the Kerala Anatomy Act.

The court also instructed the college to preserve the body for the time being at the mortuary.

In her petition, the daughter claimed that her father had been baptized and that all his children were baptized in the church.

She further alleged that her siblings along with the Communist party were attempting to project him as an atheist.

Two of Lawrence's children had previously given their consent to handing over the body to the medical college.

Lawrence died on September 21 at the age of 95.

Meanwhile, the ruling CPI(M) clarified that it has no role in the matter.

Whether to hand over the body to the medical college or bury it in a church is a decision for the family, the party said.

CPI(M) district secretary K A Salim said that the decision to hand over the body to the medical college was made by his son.

The court's decision came as the Medical College authorities reached the town hall to take possession of the body.

Asha, the complainant in the case, protested as the body was being handed over to the Medical College authorities amidst chanting of slogans by CPI(M) workers who had gathered to pay their last respects to the departed leader.

Lawrence's son said he decided to hand over the body for medical studies as per his father's last wish.