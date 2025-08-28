Drastic decline in crime rates in Assam compared to 2021: Himanta

Guwahati, Aug 28 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said the state has witnessed a decline in crime rates and increase in convictions compared to 2021, leading to overall improvement in law and order.

He also asserted that the Assam Police remains committed to ensuring a safe and crime-free state.

"Compared to 2021, there has been a marked decline in crimes and considerable improvement in convictions," Sarma said in a post on X.

Sarma, who also holds the home portfolio, said there has been a fall of 66.8 per cent in the crime rate per lakh population.

He said Assam has witnessed a 90.09 per cent drop in pending cases since 2021, while the conviction rate under the BNS went up to 56.2 per cent.

"The improvement in the law and order situation is quite remarkable," the chief minister added. PTI TR RBT