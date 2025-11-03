'Dravidian model' consistently pushes for advancement of women: Udhayanidhi Stalin

Ranipet (Tamil Nadu), Nov 3 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said on Monday that his government's 'Dravidian model' consistently pushed for the advancement of women by introducing affirmative schemes that empower them.

Distributing welfare assistance here, he also pointed out that how befittingly in Ranipet, a town named after a queen, more women were getting the welfare schemes.

"In our Tamil Nadu, there are many towns named after kings. But, Ranipet is one of the very, very important towns named after a queen. We are giving welfare schemes to 73,000 people today and I am very happy to say, in that, 55,000 are women," Udhayanidhi said.

The Deputy CM stated that among the schemes that are being distributed on Monday are India's first ever identity cards for women's self help group members.

"This is not just your identity card. It is a card that will change your identity," Udhayanidhi told the women present.

According to him, a member of a women's self help group can now transport her product (25 kg) on government buses without any charge up to 100 km when she shows the identity card. Therefore, you must use these identity cards well, he added.

The event also saw the distribution of housing 'pattas' to 12,000 people in Ranipet.