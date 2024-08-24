Dravidian model govt has never been a barrier to different faiths, says TN CM

Dindigul (Tamil Nadu), Aug 24 (PTI) The Dravidian model of governance has never been a barrier to different faiths and is benevolent to all religions, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Saturday.

The DMK government was focussing on the overall development of the state including social and other sectors; and religious places of worship should be free from any discrimination, he said while virtually inaugurating the first Global Muthamizh Murugan Conference at Palani, from Chennai.

The two-day event is being organised on a massive scale by the state Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department and its Minister P K Sekar Babu, who played a crucial role, was lauded by the Chief Minister.

"Everyone has different beliefs. There's nothing high or low about it. The Dravidian model of government has never been a hindrance to those beliefs but is striving for overall development based on the concept of 'everything for all', " Stalin said in his speech.

This conference did not materialise all of a sudden but was the result of a series of development works initiated by the government through the HR & CE department, he said.

Extensive work was being carried out at all the temples of Lord Murugan (Subrahmanya Swamy) --- at Palani, Tiruttani, Tiruchendur, Marudamalai, Kumaravayalur, Siruvapuri and Kanthal.

"Keeping in mind the welfare of devotees, we have started development works at the temples... About 251 works are in progress at the six abodes of Lord Murugan at an estimated cost of Rs 789.85 crore and 588 works are being executed at other temples of Lord Murugan for Rs 277.27 crore," Stalin said.

Nearly 4,000 students studying in educational institutions run by Sri Dhandayudhapani Swamy temple, Palani, were being provided free breakfast, and this year it has been planned to include free launch for them, he said. Annadhanam was also being provided to the devotees.

At the function in Palani where the mesmerising temple of Sri Dhandayudhapani Swamy is located, the Pontiffs of Dharmapuram, Mayilam, Perur, Kundrakudi, Thiruvaduthurai and Siravai Aadheenams (Shaivaite maths), lit the traditional lamp in the presence of Ministers P K Sekar Babu, I Periyasamy and R Sakkarapani.

A flag bearing Lord Murugan's symbols - spear, peacock, and a rooster - was hoisted on the 100-foot tall flagpole at the venue. Seminars, exhibitions on the six abodes of Murugan, photo gallery, and a 3D exhibition showcasing the religious significance of the Lord were being held.

About 1,300 research papers will be presented at the conference by Tamil scholars from the US, Canada, the UK, Australia, Sri Lanka, Singapore and Mauritius.