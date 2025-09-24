Dravidian model govt will always ensure education to TN students: CM Stalin

Chennai, Sep 24 (PTI) The Dravidian model government is committed to ensure education to the students of Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Wednesday.

In his address at an event to mark distribution of welfare assistance to students of an academy here, Stalin said, "Only education will stand you in good stead till the end." The CM said: "You should not forget that the Dravidian model government is committed and working to ensure education for Tamil Nadu students. In particular, you should not forget that your Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin is here (to ensure education to Tamil Nadu students)." Stalin alleged that several were aiming to create hurdle in accessing education and also to trivialize the wisdom, knowledge secured from education.

"Their thought is not to see you progress," he said adding some were creating a situation to drag them backwards by using attractive words.

The DMK and the DMK-led state government had often strongly criticized the BJP and the Centre over NEP and education related policy matters and for not releasing education related funds to the state. PTI VGN VGN ROH